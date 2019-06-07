Bharat Box Office Collection: Salman Khan starrer rakes in Rs 31 crore on Day 2, total Rs 73.30 crore

Bharat Box Office Collection Day 2

Salman Khan starrer Bharat seems to be unstoppable. Salman has yet again proved that his jodi with Ali Abbas Zafar will only churn out blockbusters. After their smashing hit 2017 Tiger Zinda Hai, the actor-director treated their fans with an emotional saga Bharat. And guess what, audiences accepted thier Eidi whole-heartedly. Bharat has become Salman Khan's biggest opener so far with Rs 42.3 crore. Its second-day business was also remarkable despite working day. Though it witnessed a slight dip, the movie easily minted Rs 31 crore making its total collection Rs 73.30 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to put latest numbers. ''#Bharat puts up a big total on Day 2 [working day after #Eid holiday]... Plexes saw normal decline, while single screens held fort... Saw excellent occupancy in evening/night shows... Overall, 2-day total is superb... Wed 42.30 cr, Thu 31 cr. Total: ₹ 73.30 cr. India biz,'' he wrote on micro-blogging site.

#Bharat puts up a big total on Day 2 [working day after #Eid holiday]... Plexes saw normal decline, while single screens held fort... Saw excellent occupancy in evening/night shows... Overall, 2-day total is superb... Wed 42.30 cr, Thu 31 cr. Total: ₹ 73.30 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 7, 2019

Big thk u sabko fr giving sabse bada opening mere career ka par what made me the happiest & proudest is ki during a scene in my film jab national anthem is recited ev1 stood up as a mark of respect. There could be no bigger respect for our country than this... Jai Hind🙏 #Bharat — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 6, 2019

Bharat was released on 4,700 screens in India along with 30 other countries simultaneously. Bharat's first day collection was also marred by World Cup 2019 India vs South Africa match. Unlike Race 3 and Tubelight, which released on Eid, Bharat resonated well with his fans. The movie had all the elements which can make Salman fans go gaga-romance, emotions, action and comedy.

Talking about first-day collection of Salman Khan's Eid offerings for the past few years, Sultan, which released in 2016 minted Rs 36 crore at the box office on day 1, whereas the superstar's 2017 release Tubelight made Rs 21.15 crore on day 2. On a related note, Race 3, which released on last Eid minted Rs. 27.50 crore on day 1.

India TV's film critic Mansi Jain wrote, "While Salman is at the center-stage of this drama, Sunil Grover raises the bar for himself and Katrina Kaif yet again impresses us with her grace. Bharat is a good amalgamation of emotions and humour with tadka of Salman Khan-moments. Overall, the movie has its heart at the right place and is indeed, 'Journey of a man and a nation together'."

BHARAT MOVIE TRAILER