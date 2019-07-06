Batla House Teaser: John Abraham’s film on 2008 true events will leave you stunned, trailer out soon

Batla House Teaser: John Abram’s film on 2008 true events will leave you stunned

John Abraham has once again left his fans stunned with the teaser of his upcoming film Batla House. Known for doing patriotic movies like Madras Cafe and Parmanu - The Story Of Pokhran and his last release Satyameva Jayate, John Abraham will once again be seen donning the role of a police officer in the upcoming Bollywood film Batla House. The actor will be seen essaying the role of police officer Sanjay Kumar Yadav who led the Batla House encounter in 2008.

The makers of the film released the teaser of the film and announced that the trailer will be out on 10th July. John Abraham shared the teaser on his social media and wrote, “The sound of the gunshots that were fired still echoes eleven years later. Witness the real story in the #BatlaHouseTrailerOn10thJuly .” In the video, the sound of gun shots can be heard as the screen goes blank again and agai. Check out the teaser here-

Earlier, John Abraham posted the film's poster on Twitter and wrote: "Every story has two points of view. One wrong. The other right. But what if the lines are blurred? Very very blurred!"

Batla House is inspired by the real encounter that took place a decade ago on September 19 in Delhi. It stars Abraham in the role of Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, who spearheaded the Batla House encounter. Advani plans on shooting the film in Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Nepal. The film will be jointly produced by T-Series, Emmay Entertainment & Motion Pictures LLP and JA Entertainment in association with Bake My Cake Films.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page