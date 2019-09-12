Image Source : TWITTER Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor begin shooting for Ahmed Khan's film (In Pics)

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor are ready to set the silver screens ablaze with 'Baaghi 3'. The film's shoot has begun and we are sure fans are quite eager to watch the duo after their spectacular performances in 'Baaghi'.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on Twitter. He wrote, “Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh... #Baaghi3 filming begins today... Directed by Ahmed Khan... Screenplay by Farhad Samji... Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala... Co-produced by Fox Star Studios.”

Starring Tiger and Disha Patani, the action-thriller follows the life of an army officer who sets out to find and rescue his ex-girlfriend's missing daughter from the clutches of her kidnappers. The film not only won hearts but also became the seventh highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2018. Well, fans of the series have eagerly been waiting for the third instalment and to their delight it was recently announced that Shraddha will be collaborating with the team once again.

Baaghi 3, featuring Tiger, Shraddha and Riteish Deshmukh, is scheduled to hit theatres on 6th March 2020. The action-thriller is being directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Today, the team kickstarted the shoot and Shraddha received a warm welcome on the sets. She also got a hand-written note from filmmaker Sajid, wishing her love and luck for starting the journey.