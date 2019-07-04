Article 15 Box Office Collection Day 6: Ayushmann Khurrana's film remains steady, earns Rs 31 crore

Image Source : TWITTER Article 15 Box Office Collection Day 6: Ayushmann Khurrana's film remains steady, set to cross Rs 30 crore mark

Article 15 Box Office Collection Day 6: Ayushmann Khurrana's film Article 15 is running steady at the box office on its fourth day. The box office collection of Article 15 was strong on its Day 1 as the film earned a whopping Rs 5.02 crore on its first day and over the next five days the film went on to earn a total of Rs 27.68 crore. Anubhav Sinha's directorial is based on Article 15 of the Indian Constitution, which prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth. As per early estimates, Article 15 has earned approximately 3 crore on Wednesday, taking the total box office collection to Rs 31 crore despite huge competition from Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh.

"#Article15 is rock-steady... Fri 5.02 cr, Sat 7.25 cr, Sun 7.77 cr, Mon 3.97 cr, Tue 3.67 cr, Wed 3.48 cr. Total: ₹ 31.16 cr. India biz", writes trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

#Article15 is rock-steady... Fri 5.02 cr, Sat 7.25 cr, Sun 7.77 cr, Mon 3.97 cr, Tue 3.67 cr, Wed 3.48 cr. Total: ₹ 31.16 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 4, 2019

The storyline for the socio-political drama film, Article 15, has been inspired from true-life events, including 2014 Badaun gang rape and 2016 Una flogging incident.

Ayushmann Khurrana, the protagonist, is playing a police officer in the film. Article 15 is written by Gaurav Solanki and Anubhav Sinha and also stars Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Manoj Pahwa in significant roles.

Article 15 is a critique on the evils of caste-system and the practices which creates a divide in the community basis people's caste. Speaking about the film's subject, Ayushmann Khurrana told news agency IANS: "We are getting really nice reviews for the film. I feel it's a very important and relevant film in today's time which should be watched by every citizen of this country."

Article 15 also stars Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.