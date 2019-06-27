Article 15 B'Town Celebs review: Ayushmann Khurana's terrific performance becomes hot affair

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shah Rukh Khan at the screening of Article 15

It seems after Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho, Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to bag another blockbuster again. The 34-year-old actor, who is known for picking successful choices has done it again! Wednesday was the special screening of Article 15 for the Bollywood celebrities in Mumbai and the Bollywood celebrities cannot stop praising him.

For the first time ever, Ayushmann will be seen playing the role of an IPS officer. The film is about a crime being committed against 3 women of a lower class and later the actor goes for an investigation to know the truth. The film is set in a small village of Uttar Pradesh. As per article 15 in the constitution, there should not be any kind of discrimination against any person on the basis of caste, religion, sex or any other thing. Ayushmann is working to demolish discrimination from society in the film.

The critics review is clearly proving that he had nailed it with an outstanding performance. Actor Taapsee Pannu took to her Twitter and wrote, “Baatein bahut hui, kaam shuru karein kya?? #Article15. Can’t possibly write names of all people involved coz of the limited space here and each n everyone deserves a mention so will just end with (applause) May Your Tribe Grow.”

Writer Basharat Peer wrote, "Congratulations @anubhavsinha!! #Article 15 is a brave and brilliant film with some of the most searing images of recent times!” Filmmaker Hansal Mehta said, “Saw #Article15 again. It is essential viewing both as a fantastic film-making and as an important story of our times. The film is atmospheric, riveting and very well acted. Badhai dobara @anubhavsinha @ayushmannk and the entire team.”

Director Hansal Mehta writes, "#Article15 is also a very, very well written film. @anubhavsinha and @sirfgaurav make a great team. Their writing is relevant and very special."

Actor-host Manish Paul also took to the micro-blogging site and wrote, "Saw #Article15 last nite...BRILLIANT is the word... @ayushmannk is excellent as always!!Special mention to #KumudMishra sir and #manojpahwa sir!!so much to learn from them... but all boils down to the captain of the ship @anubhavsinha !!hats off sir!!"

Shah Rukh Khan was present at the screening and gave a hug to Ayushmann and congratulated him. Other celebrities like Taapsee Pannu, Aparshakti Khurana, Sunil Shetty, Vicky Kaushal, RJ Malishka, Ravi Dubey were also present.

Aparshakti Khurana and Shah Rukh Khan at screening

Taapsee Pannu at film screening

Sanjay Dutt at Article 15 screening

Vicky Kaushal and RJ Malishka at the screening

Ravi Dubey at the screening

Article 15 also stars Zeeshan Ayub, Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta, Manoj Pahwa and Kumud Mishra in key roles. The film is releasing on June 28.