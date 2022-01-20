Yeh Public Hai Sab Jaanti Hai: What people in SP's stronghold Mainpuri has to say ahead of polls | Watch

The political debate in Uttar Pradesh is heating up as the polling date is nearing in the state. As the election date nears, with the first phase to be held on February 10, India TV's election special show team 'Yeh Public Hai Sab Jaanti' reached Samajwadi Party's stronghold Mainpuri.

The team tried to gauge the mood of the people in the Samajwadi Party's stronghold as people shared their thoughts on the upcoming elections. It is also being reported that SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav will be contesting elections from Mainpuri's Karhal seat.

Being the home district of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, the party dominates the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 assembly election also when there was a huge Modi wave, SP's Raj Kumar Yadav alias Raju Yadav emerged victorious.

There are 21 percent Yadav voters in Mainpuri assembly constituency, followed by 15 percent Shakyas, 11 percent Thakurs, 8 percent Brahmins, 15 percent SCs and 6 percent Muslims.

Polls will be held in time 7 phases this time, with Mainpuri voting on February 10 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Watch this video to know the mood of Mainpuri ahead of the crucial elections.

ALSO READ | Akhilesh Yadav to contest UP election from Mainpuri's Karhal seat: Reports

ALSO READ | Goa polls: Ignored by BJP, Utpal Parrikar says 'firm on contesting election from Panaji seat'