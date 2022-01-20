Thursday, January 20, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • Delhi Govt has fixed the maximum price for the RT-PCR test at Private laboratories at Rs 300 and Rs 500 for home collection. RAT to be done at Rs 100
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election
  4. Yeh Public Hai Sab Jaanti Hai: What people in SP's stronghold Mainpuri has to say ahead of polls | Watch

Yeh Public Hai Sab Jaanti Hai: What people in SP's stronghold Mainpuri has to say ahead of polls | Watch

The Yeh Public Hai Sab Jaanti Hai's team reached UP's Mainpuri and tried to gauge the mood of the people in the Samajwadi Party's stronghold ahead of the elections.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 20, 2022 21:07 IST

The political debate in Uttar Pradesh is heating up as the polling date is nearing in the state. As the election date nears, with the first phase to be held on February 10, India TV's election special show team 'Yeh Public Hai Sab Jaanti' reached Samajwadi Party's stronghold Mainpuri.

The team tried to gauge the mood of the people in the Samajwadi Party's stronghold as people shared their thoughts on the upcoming elections. It is also being reported that SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav will be contesting elections from Mainpuri's Karhal seat.

Being the home district of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, the party dominates the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 assembly election also when there was a huge Modi wave, SP's Raj Kumar Yadav alias Raju Yadav emerged victorious.

There are 21 percent Yadav voters in Mainpuri assembly constituency, followed by 15 percent Shakyas, 11 percent Thakurs, 8 percent Brahmins, 15 percent SCs and 6 percent Muslims.

Polls will be held in time 7 phases this time, with Mainpuri voting on February 10 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Watch this video to know the mood of Mainpuri ahead of the crucial elections.

ALSO READAkhilesh Yadav to contest UP election from Mainpuri's Karhal seat: Reports

ALSO READ | Goa polls: Ignored by BJP, Utpal Parrikar says 'firm on contesting election from Panaji seat'

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News