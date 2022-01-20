Thursday, January 20, 2022
     
  2. English News
  3. Election
  4. Akhilesh Yadav to contest UP election from Mainpuri's Karhal seat: Reports

Karhal has over 1.44 lakh Yadav voters and is considered 'safe' for the Samajwadi leadership. UP assembly election 2022 will be held in 7 phases beginning February 10. Counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited by: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari
New Delhi Updated on: January 20, 2022 18:43 IST
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.
Image Source : PTI

Highlights

  • Akhilesh Yadav will contest UP polls from Karhal seat in Mainpuri, reports said
  • SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav represents Mainpuri constituency in parliament
  • Elections in UP will be held in 7 phases, beginning February 10

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav will contest the Uttar Pradesh assembly election 2022 from Karhal seat in Mainpuri district, reports said on Thursday. Akhilesh, who is an MP from Azamgarh seat, had on Wednesday said he would decide on contesting the polls after talking to the people of his constituency. Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: Full Coverage

"The party president will contest from Karhal seat of Mainpuri," Ashutosh Verma told PTI on Thursday.

SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav represents Mainpuri constituency in parliament.

According to party sources, a decision was taken at a meeting today.

Karhal is a Samajwadi bastion and Mulayam Singh Yadav represents the Mainpuri parliamentary constituency in the Lok Sabha. Karhal has over 1.44 lakh Yadav voters and is considered 'safe' for the Samajwadi leadership.

This is the first time that Akhilesh will be contesting the assembly elections.

SP spokesman Anurag Bhadauria said that with Akhilesh contesting the elections, the entire party cadre is excited and the people know that they will be electing not a legislator but a chief minister.

