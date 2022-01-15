Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ FILE UP election 2022: Yogi Adityanath to contest from Gorakhpur, Maurya from Sirathu

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to field Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur, . The BJP on Saturday released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022. The list was released by union minister Dharmendra Pradhan & BJP national general secretary Arun Singh at the press conference in New Delhi. FULL LIST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had welcomed the announcement of poll dates in the state and said the BJP will return to power with an "overwhelming majority". The Election Commission had announced seven-phase voting in Uttar Pradesh starting February 10. Counting of votes will take place in March, along with four other poll-bound states.

"We welcome the festival of democracy. "With the blessings of the people and on the basis of the double engine government's achievements, the BJP will form its government with an overwhelming majority," Adityanath had tweeted in Hindi.

The state will go to polls on February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. Counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh, along with Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, will take place on March 10.

The BJP has already announced Adityanath as its chief ministerial face in the politically crucial state.