Ahead of polls, UP former minister Uma Kiran expelled from Samajwadi Party for 6 years

Highlights
- Samajwadi Party expelled former minister Uma Kiran for 6 years for “anti-party” activities.
- The development was announced by SP district president Pramod Tyagi.
- Uma Kiran was allegedly demanding party ticket from Purkazi seat & was miffed at not being given it.
Samajwadi Party on Thursday expelled former minister in the state cabinet Uma Kiran for six years for “anti-party” activities. The development was announced by SP district president Pramod Tyagi.
Tyagi also said anti-party activities will not be tolerated. Uma Kiran was allegedly demanding party ticket from Purkazi seat and was miffed at not being given it. She was given a ticket from the seat by Azad Samaj Party (K) led by Chandra Shekhar Aazad and was also seen in a press conference with him.
Assembly Election 2022: FULL COVERAGE
Follow all Elections related LIVE updates HERE
Also Read | 'I congratulate her and happy that Samajwadi ideology is spreading': Akhilesh on Aparna Yadav joining BJP