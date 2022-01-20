Thursday, January 20, 2022
     
Ahead of polls, UP former minister Uma Kiran expelled from Samajwadi Party for 6 years

Uma Kiran was allegedly demanding party ticket from Purkazi seat and was miffed at not being given it.

Lucknow Updated on: January 20, 2022 17:57 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE)

The development was announced by SP district president Pramod Tyagi.

Samajwadi Party on Thursday expelled former minister in the state cabinet Uma Kiran for six years for “anti-party” activities. The development was announced by SP district president Pramod Tyagi.

Tyagi also said anti-party activities will not be tolerated. Uma Kiran was allegedly demanding party ticket from Purkazi seat and was miffed at not being given it. She was given a ticket from the seat by Azad Samaj Party (K) led by Chandra Shekhar Aazad and was also seen in a press conference with him.

