Thursday, March 10, 2022
     
Uttarakhand Election Results 2022: Full list of winners

As per the exit polls, BJP will retain power in Uttarakhand and will emerge as the single largest party with 35 to 43 seats.

March 10, 2022
The politically volatile state of Uttarakhand witnessed a tight fight between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress. The counting of votes for assembly elections in Uttarakhand, along with four other states – Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa and Manipur, will be underway from 8 am onwards. In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, BJP won 56 seats, INC won 11 seats, and IND won 2 seats. So neck-neck fighting is expected. 

For Uttarakhand, here's the full list of winners. The list will be updated as and when results are announced by the Election Commission.

Constituency                         Winner/Party

Purola

Yamunotri
Gangotri
Badrinath
Tharali
Karnprayag
Kedarnath
Rudraprayag
Ghanshali
Deoprayag
Narendranagar
Pratapnagar
Tehri
Dhanolti
Chakrata
Mussoorie
Yamkeshwar
Pauri
Srinagar
Chaubattakhal
Lansdowne
Kotdwar
Vikasnagar
Sahaspur
Dharampur
Raipur
Rajpur Road
Dehradun Cantt
Doiwala
Rishikesh
Haridwar
BHEL Ranipur
Jwalapur
Bhagwanpur
Jhabrera
Pirankaliyar
Roorkee
Khanpur
Manglore
Laksar
Haridwar Rural
Jaspur
Kashipur
Bajpur
Gadarpur
Rudrapur
Kichha
Sitarganj
Nanak matta
Khatima
Dharchula
Didihat
Pithoragarh
Gangolihat
Kapkote
Bageshwar
Dwarahat
Salt
Ranikhet
Someshwar
Almora
Jageshwar
Lohaghat
Champawat
Lalkuan
Bhimtal
Nainital
Haldwani
Kaladhungi
Ramnagar

