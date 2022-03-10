Uttarakhand Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes for 70 assembly seats underway

Preparations for the counting of votes in 11 Assembly constituencies in the Haridwar district is underway.

Haridwar, Ranipur, Khanpur, Jhabreda and Haridwar will have a round of 14 tables, and in the remaining six Assembly constituencies, there will be a round of seven tables.

The counting site is within 100 metres of the Shivdel school campus, a zero zone, and no person will enter with a vehicle.

As there are 181 booths in Haridwar, there will be 13 rounds of counting of votes.

There is a complete ban on any kind of procession by the winning candidates after the counting of votes.