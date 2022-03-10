Uttarakhand Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes for 70 assembly seats underway
Uttarakhand Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes for 70 assembly seats underway
Uttarakhand witnessed a close contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress. In the 70-member house, 36 is the majority mark. The BJP had won 57 seats in the 2017 polls, marginalising the Congress.
Counting of votes for the 70 assembly seats in Uttarakhand began on Thursday amid tight security arrangements. The polling was held in the state on February 14 with more than 65 per cent of the electorate casting their votes. The ruling BJP is seeking a second consecutive term in office this time -- something which has never happened in the state's 21-year history. Routed in the 2017 assembly polls with a tally of 11 seats against the BJP's 57, Congress is trying to stage a comeback. Several political heavyweights are among a total of 632 candidates awaiting what electronic voting machines (EVMs) hold in store for them. Prominent among them are Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, his cabinet colleagues Satpal Maharaj, Bansidhar Bhagat, Subodh Uniyal, Arvind Pandey, Dhan Singh Rawat and Rekha Arya, besides state BJP president Madan Kaushik. Important Congress leaders whose fate will be decided include former chief minister Harish Rawat, former minister Yashpal Arya, state Congress president Ganesh Godiyal and Leader of Opposition in the fourth assembly Pritam Singh.
Live updates : Uttarakhand Election Results 2022
Mar 10, 20228:25 AM (IST)Posted by Vani Mehrotra
Uttarakhand Election Results 2022: Early trends from state
Early trends from Uttarakhand show Congress leading in 7 seats, BJP in 5
Mar 10, 20228:13 AM (IST)Posted by Vani Mehrotra
Uttarakhand Election Results 2022: Initial trends show Congress leading
Initial trends from Uttarakhand show Congress leading in 3 seats, BJP in 2
Mar 10, 20228:05 AM (IST)Posted by Vani Mehrotra
Counting of votes a transparent process, says Chief Election Commissioner
The counting of votes is a transparent process. There is a standard operating procedure under which we conduct the counting. Authorised polling agents of the political parties are allowed to come inside the counting centre: Sushil Chandra, Chief Election Commissioner
There is no question of EVM tampering. EVMs are continuously used since 2004, in 2019 we have started using VVPAT at every polling booth. EVMs are sealed in the presence of political party agents: Sushil Chandra, Chief Election Commissioner
Uttarakhand Election Results 2022: Preparations for vote counting underway
Mar 10, 20227:44 AM (IST)Posted by Vani Mehrotra
Uttarakhand Election Results 2022: Everything will be clear in the next 2-3 hours, says Harish Rawat
"I am confident about the victory of the Congress party in Uttarakhand. Everything will be clear in the next 2-3 hours. I have faith in the people of the state. I believe Congress will get close to 48 seats," says former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat
The BJP if reelected to power in Uttarakhand will constitute a committee to prepare a draft Uniform Civil Code soon after its new government is sworn in, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami promised on Saturday. The panel will comprise legal experts, retired people, intellectuals and other stakeholders, the chief minister announced on the last day of campaigning for the 70 assembly seats in the state going to polls on February 14. The ambit of the committee will cover issues related to marriage, divorce, landed property and succession, he said in a video statement.
“It will be a significant step towards fulfilling the dreams of India’s Constitution makers and will realise the spirit of the Constitution. It will also be an effective step towards Article 44 of the Indian Constitution which presents the concept of equitable law for all citizens of society regardless of their religion,” Dhami said in Hindi.
Mar 10, 20227:16 AM (IST)Posted by Vani Mehrotra
Uttarakhand Election Results 2022: Preparations for vote counting
Mar 10, 20227:10 AM (IST)Posted by Vani Mehrotra
Uttarakhand Election Results 2022: What Bhupesh Baghel said in Dehradun
"We'll form govt with majority in Uttarakhand. MLAs will choose their leader and party's high command will decide it. BJP in the past has tried to break MLAs through money and by using its agencies. We'll ensure this doesn't happen," says Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel in Dehradun
Mar 10, 20227:08 AM (IST)Posted by Vani Mehrotra
Uttarakhand Election Results 2022: State set for counting of votes from 8 am
Uttarakhand Election Results 2022: Preparations for vote counting underway in Haridwar
Preparations for the counting of votes in 11 Assembly constituencies in the Haridwar district is underway.
Haridwar, Ranipur, Khanpur, Jhabreda and Haridwar will have a round of 14 tables, and in the remaining six Assembly constituencies, there will be a round of seven tables.
The counting site is within 100 metres of the Shivdel school campus, a zero zone, and no person will enter with a vehicle.
As there are 181 booths in Haridwar, there will be 13 rounds of counting of votes.
There is a complete ban on any kind of procession by the winning candidates after the counting of votes.
Mar 10, 20226:51 AM (IST)Posted by Vani Mehrotra
Uttarakhand Election Results 2022: High command, party MLAs will decide CM, says Congress poll observer
A day ahead of the counting of the votes, Congress poll observer in Uttarakhand Mohan Prakash on Wednesday said that Chief Minister will be decided by the party high commands and elected MLAs.
"High command and (party) MLAs will decide (on CM face) after discussion...We are sure of forming govt in Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and getting majority numbers in Uttar Pradesh," said Prakash.
His remarks came in the wake of Congress leader Harish Rawat saying that nobody in the party has any objections to his name as the Chief Ministerial candidate.
"I do politics of struggle, not power. The party has told me that the election campaign will be led by me. We are fighting to win the elections. Nobody in the party has any objections to my name as the Chief Ministerial candidate. No party member has expressed any objection to my name," Rawat said a day ahead of polling.
Ahead of the counting of votes for Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and former state CM Harish Rawat held a meeting here late on Wednesday night.
Along with Baghel and Rawat, several leaders who were deputed by the Congress high command attended the meeting at Hotel Madhuban.
The leaders discussed the future course of action after the counting of votes is done.
Mar 10, 20226:19 AM (IST)Posted by Vani Mehrotra
Uttarakhand Election Results 2022: Who has fielded whom?
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is in the fray from the Khatima constituency in Udham Singh Nagar district
Former Chief Minister Harish Rawat is in the fray from Lalkuwa seat. He had initially decided to contest from Ramnagar seat in Nainital district
AAP's Col Ajay Kothiyal (retd) is contesting from the Gangotri seat and will lock horns with BJP's Suresh Chauhan and Congress' Vijaypal Singh Sajwan
In the Tehri seat, Congress' Dhan Singh Negi, who won the seat as BJP candidate in 2017, is up against expelled Congress leader Kishore Upadhyay who later joined the BJP
State BJP president Madan Kaushik is contesting from Haridwar
Anukriti Gusain, daughter-in-law of former Uttarakhand Minister Harak Singh Rawat has been fielded by the Congress from Lansdowne
Harish Rawat's daughter Anupama is in the fray from Haridwar (Rural). Harish Rawat had lost the seat in 2017. She is against BJP's Swami Yatishwaranand
Mar 10, 20226:16 AM (IST)Posted by Vani Mehrotra
Uttarakhand Election Results 2022: What happened in 2017 elections?
The BJP had won 57 out of 70 seats in the last assembly polls, a rise of 26 seats from its 2012 tally.
The BJP had secured 46.51 per cent vote share in the 2017 polls.
The Congress could win only 11 seats though the party had 33.49 per cent vote share.
The BJP changed three chief ministers in about a year in the hill state.
Mar 10, 20226:15 AM (IST)Posted by Vani Mehrotra
Uttarakhand Election Results 2022: What happens if BJP wins
If BJP is able to win the election, it will be the first time that a government will be repeated since the formation of Uttarakhand
Mar 10, 20226:14 AM (IST)Posted by Vani Mehrotra
Uttarakhand Election Results 2022: Candidates who were in the fray
Important BJP faces whose fate is to be decided are Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, his cabinet colleagues Satpal Maharaj, Subodh Uniyal, Arvind Pandey, Dhan Singh Rawat and Rekha Arya besides state party president Madan Kaushik
Prominent faces from the Congress in the fray were former chief minister Harish Rawat, former minister Yashpal Arya, state party president Ganesh Godiyal and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Pritam Singh
Mar 10, 20226:07 AM (IST)Posted by Vani Mehrotra
Uttarakhand Election Results 2022: AAP keen to emerge as big player
The Aam Aadmi Party is also keen to emerge as a big player in the state and projected Col Ajay Kothiyal (retd) as the chief ministerial candidate. He is contesting from the Gangotri seat and will lock horns with BJP's Suresh Chauhan and Congress' Vijaypal Singh Sajwan.
Mar 10, 20226:07 AM (IST)Posted by Vani Mehrotra
Uttarakhand Election Results 2022: Congress confident of getting majority
Congress poll effort is led by former Chief Minister Harish Rawat, who is in the fray from Lalkuwa seat. He had initially decided to contest from Ramnagar seat in Nainital district. While Rawat is leading the party's campaign, he has not been declared the party's chief ministerial candidate. He is up against BJP candidate Mohan Singh Bisht and Aam Aadmi Party's Chandrashekhar Pandey.
"We are sure that we are going to get a full majority. We do not have a C-plan. But there are many senior leaders who have not been able to get tickets, we will take their cooperation," Harish Rawat said.
With exit polls predicting a close race in Uttarakhand, leaders of both the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress have exuded confidence about emerging victorious during the counting of votes on Thursday.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has said the party's numbers will be more than that predicted by exit polls.
"Most exit polls have shown the BJP government again forming in Uttarakhand. Our actual numbers will be more than what has been projected by the exit polls, and the party will form a majority government... People have given the certificate of the work done by the BJP in the state," he said.
Mar 10, 20226:01 AM (IST)Posted by Vani Mehrotra
Uttarakhand Election Results 2022: What did exit polls predict?
The exit polls predicted a close race in Uttarakhand, with many of them giving an edge to the BJP to form the government
Some exit polls also predicted that Congress would finish ahead and could cross the halfway mark in the 70-member Assembly
Mar 10, 20225:59 AM (IST)Posted by Vani Mehrotra
Uttarakhand Election Results 2022: When were elections held in Uttarakhand?
Single-phase polling in Uttarakhand was held on February 14, 2022
Mar 10, 20225:58 AM (IST)Posted by Vani Mehrotra
Uttarakhand Election Results 2022: How are votes counted?
After each round of counting, tabulation of results in a prescribed format will be done. This will be signed by RO and Observer, and a copy will be shared with the candidates. After the announcement of the round-wise result, counting of the next round will be taken up as per extant instructions.
Postal ballot results will also be shared in the prescribed format after obtaining the signatures of candidates' agents.
Mar 10, 20225:58 AM (IST)Posted by Vani Mehrotra
Uttarakhand Election Results 2022: Security arrangements for vote counting
According to Election Commission (EC), 671 counting observers, 130 police observers, and 10 Special Observers will be on the ground to ensure the smooth counting process
Commission has also deputed two special officers to supervise the counting arrangements
EC said all strong rooms, where polled EVMs are kept, are under three-layered security with an inner cordon manned by Central Armed Forces
Concerned candidates have been watching the strong room arrangements through CCTV coverage of 24x7
In poll going states, the district administration has imposed sec 144 CrPC around the counting halls to ensure that peace and tranquillity is not disturbed
Mar 10, 20225:55 AM (IST)Posted by Vani Mehrotra
Uttarakhand Election Results 2022: What time will vote counting commence?
The counting of votes will begin at 8 am with postal ballots
The counting of electronic voting machines (EVM) will commence at 8.30 am
Mar 10, 20225:54 AM (IST)Posted by Vani Mehrotra
Uttarakhand Election Results 2022: Counting of votes today
Counting of votes for Assembly elections in five states --- Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Punjab and Uttarakhand will be taken up from 8 am onwards today.
The elections were held in 690 assembly constituencies in the above-mentioned five states. Further counting will also take place for the by-polls held in Majuli in Assam.