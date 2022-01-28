Alleging 'BJP conspiracy', Akhilesh says his helicopter was stopped to fly from Delhi to UP's Muzaffarnagar

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Alleging 'BJP conspiracy', Akhilesh says his helicopter was stopped

Samajwadi party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday alleged that his helicopter was briefly stopped to fly from Delhi to Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar.

The former UP Chief Minister posted a picture with the helicopter in the background and said no reason was given for it. In a tweet in Hindi, the SP president said, "My helicopter is still detained in Delhi without assigning any reason and not being allowed to go to Muzaffarnagar, whereas a top BJP leader has just flown from here. This is a desperate conspiracy of the losing BJP."

Although, after some time he flew to Muzaffarnagar and posted another picture on Twitter saying "Abuse of power is a sign of losers. This day will be remembered in the history of socialist struggle. We will soon register a historic flight of victory".

Akhilesh Yadav and RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary were scheduled to take part in some programmes besides addressing a press conference in Muzaffarnagar.

