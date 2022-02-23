UP Election 2022: Munawwar Rana fails to cast vote, claims name omitted from voters list

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Urdu poet Munawwar Rana

UP Election 2022 Latest News: Famous Urdu poet Munawwar Rana as not able cast his vote in Lucknow on Wednesday. Rana claimed that his name was omitted from the voters list.

"Jab hukumat khud vote dene ka mauka nahi de rhi to dukh kis baat ka...(When the government itself is not giving a chance to vote then what's the issue). This has happened for the first time," a visibly angry Rana said.

"...it doesn't matter if they remove names of one or two people," he went on to add.

When asked about his views Uttar Pradesh assembly election, Munawwar Rana said,"I will tell you very frankly...I haven't watched TV so far today, but till the third phase polling it appeared that BJP is losing its respect."

Munawwar Rana has been in controversy in the recent past. In July 2021, the veteran poet had triggered a row saying he will leave Uttar Pradesh if Yogi Adityanath becomes chief minister of the state again.

Last year, he was booked for allegedly defending the killings in France over a caricature of Prophet Muhammad.

In a purported video clip of the interview that went viral on social media, Rana was heard saying: "If any person makes such a bad cartoon of my father or mother, then I will kill him. Asked if he is supporting the entire incident, he said: "I will kill him."