Munawwar Rana on Taliban: 'They are not terrorists, can be called aggressive'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Urdu poet Munawwar Rana has said India has no reason to worry from Taliban.

Munawwar Rana statement on Taliban: Urdu poet Munawwar Rana believes that Taliban has done no wrong by taking over the control of Afghanistan. The 68-year-old poet, who has been making headlines in the recent past for his controversial remarks, told India TV that the Taliban actually liberated their country.

According to Munawwar Rana, India has no reason to worry from Taliban in Afghanistan. Taliban are not terrorists, they can be called 'aggressive', he added.

"If you look at the history, Afghans have never done any bad to India. India should not be afraid of the Taliban. There was no much happening in that country, but not a single incident where any India was harmed by any Talibani of Afghani was reported," Rana said.

ALSO READ: Taliban unleash its wicked face on Afghanistan's I-Day; open fire, beat up women, kids outside Kabul airport

The poet went on to slam the US for their 20-year occupation of Afghanistan and said,"Only they (Afghans) how they have spent the last 20 years...for Americans killing a human being is like killing an ant...they don't care."

When asked about Taliban's act of destroying Buddha statues in Bamiyan, Munawwar Rana said,"Yahan Ram Mandir banane ke liye masjid tod diya...usko kya kahiega...koi pak nahi hai (What do you have to say about a mosque being destroyed to built a Ram Temple. No one is sacred enough)."

ALSO READ: Taliban blows up statue of Shiite militia leader, who fought against them in Afghanistan Civil War in 1990s

"Aggressing people are found in every part of the world," Rana said when asked about Taliban's oppressive behaviour in Afghanistan.

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW:

Latest India News