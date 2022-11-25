Gujarat election 2022: Will Congress be able to retain power in Somnath?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The major candidates contesting for assembly polls from Somnath assembly constituency include Vimal Chudasma of Congress party, Mansinh Meramanbhai Parmar of BJP and Jagmal Vala of AAP.

Gujarat election 2022: Around 788 candidates from the Indian National Congress (INC), Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), Aam Admi Party (AAP), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Communist Party of India (CPI), Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP), All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) will be battling for seats in the upcoming assembly polls in Gujarat. Election will be held in the state in two phases, i.e., on December 1 and December 5.

Somnath assembly polls 2022:

Somnath assembly constituency comes under the Gir Somanth district of Gujarat. It is part of the Junagadh Lok Sabha constituency. In 2017, this constituency was won by the Indian National Congress's Chudasama Vimalbhai Kanabhai of the Indian National Congress by defeating Jashabhai Bhanabhai Barad of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 20450 votes. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections too, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Chudasama Rajeshbhai Naranbhai won from Junagadh Lok Sabha (MP) seat with the margin of 150185 votes by defeating Vansh Punjabhai Bhimabhai of the Indian National Congress.

The major candidates contesting for assembly polls from Somnath assembly constituency include Vimal Chudasma of Congress party, Mansinh Meramanbhai Parmar of BJP and Jagmal Vala of AAP.

