Punjab won't see a hung assembly, results will be one-sided: Navjot Singh Sidhu | Exclusive

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Highlights There won't be any hung assembly in Punjab, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

Sidhu also denied any infighting in Punjab Congress

Navjot Sidhu said he wants to take back Punjab to its old days of glory

Exuberating confidence in Congress' victory in the upcoming assembly election in Punjab, party's state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu said that there won't be a hung assembly and clarified there is no infighting within the unit.

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Navjot Singh Sidhu said that he wants to take Punjab to its old days of glory adding in his political journey so far, there has been a consistency of purpose. ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2022: FULL COVERAGE

With less than 10 days from the assembly election, Navjot Singh Sidhu in an exclusive conversation with India TV said that you can't keep everyone happy in politics, adding he is ready to give up everything to fulfill his purpose which is to serve people and contribute in making their lives better.

Responding to multi-cornered fights in Punjab may result in a hung assembly, Navjot Singh Sidhu said that Punjab has never given a hung assembly, it will go with one party... doesn't matter how many parties are contesting elections.

Sidhu talked about connecting to his inner voice ever since he started meditating.

Being asked about his ambition or wish of becoming the chief minister, Sidhu said he's not the Congress party... it's made of workers, other leaders... everyone is part of a bigger engine.

On infighting, Sidhu answered that there is no infighting in the party... people always something... people will keep commenting, it's their habit.

Responding to the chances of AAP in the upcoming election, Sidhu said their Delhi model has already failed... while Captain Amarinder Singh is disappointed.

Sidhu said it's the passion and not pedigree that wins in the end... he is a man of words.

