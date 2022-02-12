UP election 2022: Another Congress poster girl of 'Ladki hoon lad sakti hoon' campaign Pallavi Singh joins BJP

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image.

Highlights Pallavi Singh, Congress' poster girl of Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti hoon' campaign joins BJP

Earlier, two other poster girls, Vandana Singh and Priyanka Maurya, had joined BJP

UP election are being held in 7 phases, results to be declared on March 10

In another setback for the Congress, party leader Pallavi Singh, the poster girl of 'Ladki hoon lad sakti hoon' campaign, has now joined the BJP as assembly elections are underway in the state. Pallavi joined the saffron party in Lucknow.

Earlier, another poster girl for the 'Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon' campaign, Vandana Singh, had joined the BJP.

Vandana said that she left Congress due to 'negligible involvement of the high command' in matters important to the upcoming polls.

"The party is giving opportunities to only those who have recently joined. I have worked for Congress for six years. I was the vice president of the women's wing. But we do not get a chance to talk to Priyanka Gandhi. We cannot speak for ourselves in the party," said Vandana.

Prior to this, Congress's campaign poster girl Priyanka Maurya had joined the saffron party.

Priyanka Maurya had alleged that the Congress's distribution of tickets ahead of the Assembly election was rigged.

"They (Congress) used my face, my name and my 10 lakh social media followers for the campaign. But when it came to the ticket for the upcoming election, it was given to someone else. This is injustice. It is all pre-decided," Priyanka Maurya had stated.

She had also alleged that she did not get the ticket "because I am an OBC girl and could not bribe Priyanka Gandhi's secretary Sandeep Singh."

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had earlier announced in Lucknow that the party would give 40 per cent of tickets to the women candidates (which means 160 candidates) in the Uttar Pradesh polls.

(With inputs from IANS)

ALSO READ | Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand if BJP retains power, promises CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

ALSO READ | Punjab election 2022: Sidhu better CM candidate, 59% people in his favour, says wife Navjot Kaur | Exclusive