Punjab election 2022: Sidhu better CM candidate, 59% people in his favour, says wife Navjot Kaur | Exclusive

Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur has claimed that his husband was a better choice for the Chief Ministerial candidate for the upcoming Punjab election.

Speaking exclusively to India TV, Navjot Kaur said her husband is a good orator, honest person and would have been a better choice for the CM candidate.

Responding to the Congress party's survey to decide CM candidate, Sidhu's wife said if you take a survey of those people who are more afraid about how will their pockets be filled over a person who can run an honest government then she doesn't know what to say... but if you talk about peoples' survey then 59% people are in favour of Sidhu.

Navjot Kaur said she is satisfied with the decision provided the government listens to them as she didn't want to fight this time.

On Congress decision declaring Channi as CM face, Navjot Kaur said personally she doesn't agree with the decision but politically she is. If Channi, who agreed that he will implement Sidhu's development model for Punjab, then we are satisfied otherwise we will fight.

Speaking on the drug problem in Punjab, Navjot Kaur alleged that every second shop is selling heroin... girls are taking drugs injection.

Kaur said while practising as a doctor, girls used to come to her telling their parents aren't aware of the drug problem but they want to get rid of it, asking for help.

She said a lot of infrastructure development work has been done by her. Many flyovers, roads, parks were constructed... Amritsar East was first to receive a gas pipeline... her area is 95% development... though rain drainage is still an issue.

