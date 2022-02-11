Uttarakhand elections: 'Only brother-sister campaigning to save family': PM Modi's jibe at Congress

Highlights
- PM Modi slams Congress over dynastic politics
- PM said 'only brother-sister campaigning in Uttarakhand to save family'
- Uttarakhand election will be held in a single phase on February 14
In a scathing attack at the grand old party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that not a single Congress leader is coming to Uttarakhand only the brother-sister (Rahul Gandhi-Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) is campaigning because they don't want to save the country, they only want to save a family (Gandhi family).
"Such an old party, but did any of their leaders come here? Only a brother and sister come at times; because they don't want to save the country, they only want to save a family. Today, their own leaders do not want to be with the party. Then, how can they give anything to you? Nothing is now left with them." said PM Modi, while addressing a Vijay Sankalp Sabha' at "Simkeni Maidan" in Almora. He further urged people to vote for the BJP in the elections.
The Uttarakhand election will be held in a single phase on February 14. The votes will be counted on March 10.
Also Read | Goa elections: If Nehru wanted, Goa could have been liberated 'within hours', says PM Modi
Also Read | Uttarakhand polls: PM Modi hits out at Congress for using name of former CDS Rawat in elections