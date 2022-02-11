Goa elections: This time with majority we will act immediately to form govt, says Rahul Gandhi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'This time we will act immediately to form govt': Rauhl

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday expressed confidence that the Congress will win the majority of seats in the February 14 Goa assembly elections and they will immediately form the government.

In a veiled reference to the 2017 assembly elections in Goa. Rahul Gandhi said, "we will act immediately to make sure that we have a government in Goa."

About five years back in the last assembly elections in Goa, the Congress had emerged as the single-largest party by winning 17 seats in the 40-member House, but could not come to power as the BJP, which bagged 13, acted swiftly and allied with some independents and regional parties to form the government under Manohar Parrikar.

Gandhi also alleged that the BJP came to power in Goa and ruled it for the last five years by stealing the mandate given to Congress by the people.

The Goa assembly elections will be held in a single phase on February 14. The votes will be counted on March 10.

