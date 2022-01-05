'Repeated rejections by people have taken Congress to path of insanity': HM on PM's security breach in Punjab

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Topmost echelons of Congress owe an apology: Amit Shah

Highlights Amit Shah slams Congress over PM Modi's security breach during his visit to Punjab

Home Ministry has sought a detailed report on PM's security breach

PM was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes due to a blockade by protesters

Union Home Minister Amit Shah lashed out at the Congress government in Punjab over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach during his visit to the state on Wednesday.

In a series of tweets, Shah came down heavily on the Opposition Congress on PM's security lapse. "Today’s Congress-made happening in Punjab is a trailer of how this party thinks and functions. Repeated rejections by the people have taken them to the path of insanity. The topmost echelons of the Congress owe an apology to the people of India for what they have done."

He also said that "dereliction of security procedure in the Prime Minister’s visit is totally unacceptable and accountability will be fixed."

The Union Home Ministry has sought a detailed report on the security breach during the PM's visit to Punjab. PM was stuck on a flyover in Punjab for 15-20 minutes due to a blockade by some protesters and returned without attending an event at a martyrs' memorial.

Also Read | Wrong to say there was threat to PM Modi's life, sorry he had to return: Channi on security breach

Also Read | 'Against Panjabiyat': Top Congress leader joins furious BJP over PM Modi security breach