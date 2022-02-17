Punjab Elections 2022: Rahul Gandhi 'reveals' why Captain Amarinder Singh was removed as Punjab CM

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Capt Amarinder replaced because he refused to provide free electricity to poor, says Rahul

Punjab Elections 2022: Attacking former chief minister Amarinder Singh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that captain Amarinder singh was replaced because he refused to provide free electricity to poor people in Punjab.

The former Congress president while addressing an election rally in Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab said, "I will tell you why was Capt Amarinder Singh removed as the CM of Punjab. It is because he did not agree to provide free electricity to the poor people." "He said I have a contract with the Power supplying companies," Gandhi added.

Earlier, Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the former chief minister Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government had to be replaced as it was being run by the BJP from Delhi.

Singh resigned as chief minister in September last year following a bitter power tussle with state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. Singh later quit the Congress and launched his own party, Punjab Lok Congress (PLC). The PLC is contesting the state assembly polls in alliance with the BJP and the Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

Punjab goes to the polls on February 20. The counting of votes will be taken up on March 10.

