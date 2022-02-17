'Punjab should be run by Punjabis': Priyanka Vadra defends Channi's 'bhaiya' remark

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and CM Charanjit Singh Channi during a campaign in Ropar on Feb 15.

Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday jumped to the defence of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi who is at the receiving end of criticism over his 'bhaiya' remark. Brushing aside the criticism, Priyanka said that Channi didn't insult migrants and that he only said that 'Punjab should be run by Punjabis'.

"All that CM Charanjit Singh Channi said was that Punjab should be run by Punjabis. His statement was misconstrued. I don't think anyone from UP is interested in coming to Punjab and ruling," she told news agency ANI.

She accused the BJP of insulting farmers as she sought to remind the saffron party about the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and farmers' protests against the three farm bills.

"You (BJP) have insulted UP farmers, the way innocent farmers were killed by the son of your ministers...The PM is visiting Punjab only when elections are near, but not during farmers' protests. Inflation & unemployment is at a high," Priyanka said.

She said that the BJP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are contesting polls in Punjab only to 'fulfil their own desires' but the wave here is in the favour of the grand old party.

"Channi ji has clearly said that the state needs a strong and stable government that works for its people...I can see a Congress wave in Punjab," she added.

Channi, who is the Congress party's chief ministerial face for Punjab, on Tuesday stoked a major controversy saying when he during an election event in Ropar asked people not to let the 'bhaiyas' of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar enter the state. A clip of his speech which was shared on Twitter by BJP leader Amit Malviya shows Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra besides Channi clapping when he made the remark.

“Priyanka Gandhi is the daughter-in-law of Punjab. We will not let the Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi ke bhaiya, who have come here to rule, enter the state,” Channi had said. Notably, the word 'bhaiyas' in reference to the people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar is considered offensive.

Meanwhile, Channi has issued a clarification after the BJP and AAP leaders came down heavily on the Congress just ahead of the polls on February 20. He said that the comment was taken out of context by the rival parties' leaders. "My statement was taken out of context. I believe, everyone who has entered Punjab, has worked hard and has taken the state on the path of development. We heartily love all of them who have made Punjab better," he said.

Single-phase polling in Punjab will take place on February 20 and the result will be announced on March 10.

