'Bhaiya' remark was for people like Kejriwal..., says Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday sought to clear the air over his 'bhaiya' comment that has stoked a major controversy in the poll-bound state. He said that his comment was taken out of context by the rival parties leaders and he didn't insult the migrants.

He said that the comment was directed at AAP national convenor and Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The AAP has emerged as a principal opponent of the Congress in the state where polling will take place in a single phase on February 20.

"My statement was about people like Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh who come to Punjab as outsiders and create disturbance in the state," Channi said in a video message. "My statement yesterday (Wednesday) was taken out of context. I believe, everyone who has entered Punjab, has worked hard and has taken the state on the path of development. We heartily love all of them who have made Punjab better," he added.

Channi is facing a barrage of criticism from the rival parties leaders over his remark made on Tuesday. The CM during an election event in Ropar had asked people not to let the 'bhaiyas' of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar enter the state. A clip of his speech which was shared on Twiter by BJP leader Amit Malviya shows Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra besides Channi clapping when he made the remark.

“Priyanka Gandhi is the daughter-in-law of Punjab. We will not let the Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi de bhaiya, who have come here to rule, enter the state,” Channi, also the Congress chief ministerial candidate, had said. Notably, the word 'bhaiyas' in reference to the people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar is considered offensive.

Besides the BJP, the Aam Aadmi Party also slammed Channi. Arvind Kejriwal termed his Punjab counterpart's comment as 'shameful'.

"It is a very shameful remark to make in a united country like India. They have also called me kala, kala several times. Passing remarks on any community or state or group is deplorable," he had said yesterday at a press conference in Punjab's Jalandhar.