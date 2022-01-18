'Punjab CM, relatives involved in illegal sand mining': Kejriwal fires salvo after ED raids on Channi's nephew

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that his Punjab counterpart Charanjit Singh Channi and relatives are involved in illegal sand mining. Reacting to the Enforcement Directorate's raid at multiple locations linked to Channi's relative, he said, "It's very sad to know that a raid is being conducted on the premises of Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi's relative in connection with a case of illegal sand mining. Punjab CM & his relatives are involved in illegal sand mining."

ED officials since today morning are conducting raids in Punjab as part of a money laundering probe against the 'sand mafia' and companies linked to alleged illegal sand mining, according to a PTI report.

At least 10-12 locations in the state including in Chandigarh and Mohali are being covered by the officials of the federal agency and the action is being undertaken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Premises linked to a person identified as Bhupinder Singh alias Honey are also being covered. He is a relative of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Opposition parties have earlier linked Channi with the dealings of Honey which the former had denied.

The ED action has been initiated after taking cognisance of a 2018 FIR of the Punjab Police against some companies and individuals alleged to be involved in illegal sand mining in the state.

READ MORE: ED raids Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi's relative premises in Mohali