Image Source : PTI ED raids Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's relative premises in Mohali

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday morning raided Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi relative's premises in Mohali over illegal sand mining case.

Bhupinder Singh Honey, who is allegedly main accused in the illegal sand mining case, is also nephew of Punjab CM. According to initial reports, a total 10-12 places in Punjab including Mohali are being searched.

The probing agency raided 10-12 places in Punjab including Mohali in poll-bound Punjab as part of a money-laundering investigation against companies involved in illegal sand mining in the border state, officials said.

Accepting a demand by the state government and various political parties, the Election Commission decided on Monday to hold the single-phase assembly polls in Punjab on February 20 instead of February 14 in view of Guru Ravidas Jayanti.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, BJP and its allies, the BSP and other organisations had urged the poll panel to postpone the date of voting as lakhs of followers of Guru Ravidas travel to Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh to celebrate his birth anniversary on February 16.

The state is poll-bound with voting slated to take place for its 117 assembly seats on February 20.

