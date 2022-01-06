PM should have avoided 'made it alive' remark: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Follow us on Image Source : PTI FILE IMAGE Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Thursday reacted to Prime Minister Modi's security breach in Punjab and said that it is unfortunate that politics is being done on the matter.

Stating that Congress wants to tell the PM that his security was everyone's responsibility, Gehlot said, "It is unfortunate that politics is being done on this."

"The Prime Minister should not have said 'made it back alive'," said the Congress leader.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Punjab's Ferozepur, which was supposed to be held on Wednesday, was cancelled after a group of protesters blocked the route. His convoy was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes due to blockade, leading to the cancellation of the programme.

According to officials at Bhatinda airport, news agency ANI reported, PM Modi on his return to the airport told officials, “Apne CM ko thanks kehna, ki main Bathinda airport tak zinda laut paaya.” (Thank your CM that I returned to the Bathinda Airport alive).

The Prime Minister was scheduled to lay the foundation stones of development projects worth over Rs 42,750 crore, including the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway and a PGIMER satellite centre. The projects also included four-laning of the Amritsar-Una section, Mukerian-Talwara broad gauge railway line and two new medical colleges at Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur.

