Owaisi asks EC to review guidelines for virtual rallies, quotes 'digital divide in India'

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday took his concerns to Twitter over the 'digital divide in India'. Ahead of polls, the AIMIM leader asked the Election Commission of India to review its guidelines for virtual rallies.

The Election Commission on Saturday banned physical rallies and roadshows till January 15 due to Covid concerns.

Quoting the statistics of Uttar Pradesh's digital divide, Owaisi said ECI must be mindful of the digital divide in India.

Announcing the election schedule with a strong focus on digital and virtual modes of campaigning in view of the Omicron scare, Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra said the ban on rallies, roadshows, nukkad sabhas, padayatras and vehicle rallies will be reviewed on January 15.

"Physical rallies during the campaign, if allowed, after reviewing the situation need to follow the Covid-19 protocol," Chandra said.

