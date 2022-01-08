EC announces election dates: Physical rallies, processions banned till Jan 15 in poll-bound states

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra flanked by Election Commissioners Rajeev Kumar (L) and Anoop Chandra Pandey (R) gestures as he arrives to announce the schedule for General Elections to Legislative Assemblies of Goa, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh

Highlights Phyiscal election rallies and processions have been banned by the EC in 5 states till January 15.

UP, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur are slated to have assembly elections in 2022.

CEC Sushil Chandra today announced the polling schedule for these states.

CEC Sushil Chandra on Saturday addressed the press in light of the upcoming assembly elections in 5 poll-bound states -- UP, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur. The EC has barred physical election rallies, roadshows and processions in the states till January 15.

FULL ELECTION NEWS COVERAGE

Chandra said, "No roadshow, cycle bike rally, political physical rally, victory procession, and nukkad sabha at roundabouts will be allowed till January 15".

Here are detailed guidelines released by the EC

Public meetings are restricted to take place between 8 pm to 8 am. No roadshow, Pad-yatra, cycle/bike/vehicle rally and procession shall be allowed till Janury 15. No physical rally of political parties or probable candidates or any other group related to election shall be allowed. If permitted by the EC, physical rallies during the campaign period will take place with strict adherence to Covid protocol. The maximum limit of persons allowed for Indoor and outdoor rallies or meetings will be decided as per existing direction of respective SDMAs.

CEC Sushil Chandra also announced dates of polling for UP, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa elections 2022. Assembly elections in UP, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur will take place in 7 phases combined.

He announced that polling for Uttarakhand, Goa and Punjab will take place in a single phase on February 14, whereas Manipur will see polls in 2 phases on February 27 and March 3. Election results will be announced on March 10.