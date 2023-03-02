Follow us on Image Source : PTI Assembly Elections 2023: Rajnath Singh expresses gratitude to people for their support in Tripura, Nagaland

Assembly Elections 2023: BJP has raised its flag in the 2 states of North-East India. As of now, BJP bagged the majority of the seats in Tripura and Nagaland. However, for Meghalaya Conrad Sangma called Amit Shah seeking his blessings. Celebrating the victory, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh thanked the people of 3-states (Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura) for their support. He asserted that BJP has shown progress in these states and has earned a glorious victory.

'Be it Tripura or Nagaland, in fact in Meghalaya also our seats have increased. BJP has earned a glorious victory and I thank the people of all 3 states for that, the possibility of a two-third govt cannot be neglected, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Singh appreciated BJP-NDPP alliance

He appreciated the BJP-NDPP alliance for the Nagaland Assembly Elections and congratulated the Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio for the victory. 'The victory of BJP-NDPP alliance in Nagaland assembly elections is truly astounding as the alliance is set to form Govt. for the second consecutive term. Congratulations to Chief Minister Shri @Neiphiu_Rio and Team @BJP4Nagaland for this amazing victory, he tweeted.

'In Tripura, the good governance and pro-people policies of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi and Chief Minister @DrManikSaha2 have helped the BJP to register a resounding victory in the assembly elections. We thank the people of Tripura for their unequivocal support to the BJP Rajnath Singh tweet reads.

Singh congratulated PM Modi and JP Nadda

He also congratulated PM Modi and party president JP Nadda for scripting new success stories in the North East. 'Congratulations to PM Shri @narendramodi and Party President Shri @JPNadda for scripting new success stories in the North East. I appreciate the hard work of BJP karyakartas in Tripura, Nagaland & Meghalaya. I express my gratitude to the people for their support to the BJP, Rajnath Singh's tweet reads.