Friday, November 25, 2022
     
  MCD elections: BJP launches Sankalp Patra; 7 lakh homes, free cycles for students among top promises

MCD elections: BJP launches Sankalp Patra; 7 lakh homes, free cycles for students among top promises

MCD elections: BJP is hoping to retain the municipal corporation for the third time and the ruling party is facing a direct fight with AAP.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: November 25, 2022 16:04 IST
BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' released
Image Source : ANI BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' released

Union Minister Piyush Goyal, State BJP president Adesh Gupta and LoP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri along with MPs on Friday launched saffron party’s 'Sankalp Patra' for MCD elections 2022.

Here are the top promises made by the rulling BJP

  • BJP will do away with trade and health license, also abolish factory license, the Sankalp Patra promised.
  • Every slum dweller to be provided flats; 17,000 flats ready for allotment, says BJP's Delhi MCD poll manifesto
  • 100% garbage to be processed through waste-to-energy conversion for a green, clean &  sustainable Delhi: BJP's MCD poll manifesto
  • All services of Delhi MCD to be brought online through mobile app within 100 days: BJP's poll manifesto
  • Free cycles for meritorious students 
  • CCTV cameras will be installed at schools for the security of students 

