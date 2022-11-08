MCD Election 2022: BJP campaign song is out; written, sung and composed by Manoj Tiwari

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@BJP4DELHI BJP MP Manoj Tiwari recorded party's campaign song for MCD polls.

MCD Election 2022: With the announcement of date for MCD Election 2022, parties have now pushed the campaign button. Taking a lead in the civic poll campaign is the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that has come out with a special song.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari recently recorded the song 'BJP ka matlab seva hai, Delhi ka sewak banaye rakhna'. The song will officially be released by Union Minister Hardeep Puri next week.

"I have tried to include all the works done by BJP in these years in the song. We are the sewak of janta and we do seva. We have done it unlike fake promise by AAP cleaning Yamuna, clean drinking water and all. We have done more and advertise less," Manoj Tiwari, who has written, composed and sung the song, said.

"This song will help people to recall who was with them and worked for them," the former Delhi BJP chief told IANS.

Neelkanth Bakshi, creative director of the song, said, "All the open gyms and swings are installed by MCD not Delhi govt. We are always in the 'sewa of janta' be it Covid time or help during vaccination or anything. BJP is always on the path to serve people."

Polling for MCD election will be held on December 4 and result will be announced on December 7.

