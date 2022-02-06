Manipur Elections 2022: Congress, Left parties announce alliance, launches 18-point common agenda

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Manipur polls: Congress, Left parties announce alliance, launches 18-point common agenda

A pre-poll alliance called Manipur Progressive Secular Alliance (MPSA) was formed in the state on Saturday by six non-BJP parties - the Congress, CPI, CPI (M), Forward Block, RSP and JD (S) for the February-March Assembly poll. The MPSA launched 18-point common agenda of the alliance. The alliance was announced at a press conference held jointly by the six political parties at the Congress Bhawan.

AICC election observer in charge of Manipur, Jairam Ramesh, former state chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh and Left parties representative Moirangthem Nara Singh attended the meeting.

The MPSA leaders said that they have agreed to implement a 18-point agenda if they voted to power in Manipur.

The agenda includes saving the territorial integrity of Manipur and historical boundaries of the state, to enact the right to free healthcare laws to benefit the people of Manipur, to provide unemployment allowance to the youths of the state, to preserve communal harmony in the state and to deliver economic justice by ensuring livelihood income to every family in Manipur, the leaders said.

The common agenda of the alliance also includes full implementation of Article 371 (c) of Indian Constitution.

Ramesh mentioned the 6 political parties in the alliance, "Manipur Progressive Secular Alliance(MPSA) of Congress, Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Forward Bloc, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) and Janata Dal (Secular) was launched today with 18-point Common Agenda."

"We will have a 3D approach--determination, dedication and discipline--to defeat Bharatiya Janata Party and form a new government to protect democracy, diversity and Constitution," he tweeted.

The agenda also includes promises like, "universal access to safe drinking water and uninterrupted power supply, fight against drug menace by implementing the law without fear or favour and fulfil democratic aspirations of all regions," among others.

Polling for the 60-member Manipur Assembly will be held in two phases - February 27 and March 3. Votes will be counted on March 10.

