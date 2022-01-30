Manipur polls: Security tightened at BJP office as disappointment over candidates list leads to protests

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI In the list announced by BJP for the upcoming polls in the north-eastern state, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has been fielded from his traditional Heingang constituency.

The security at BJP party office in Manipur was tightened after protests erupted in state capital Imphal after the saffron party named its candidates for the upcoming assembly elections. Protesters were seen setting fires, and raising slogans against the Biren Singh-led BJP government in the state.

In the list announced, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has been fielded from his traditional Heingang constituency.

The list includes three women candidates - Nemcha Kipgen from Kangpokpi, Ms Soraisam Kebi Devi from Naoriya Pakhanglakpa constituency and S.S. Olish from Chandel (ST) reserved constituency.

The party has given tickets to people cutting across sections of society including women doctors, IAS officers, and sportspersons. Former footballers N Biren Singh, Letpao Haokip and Somatai Shaiza have been fielded. Martial Arts player Yumnam Khemchand Singh has been given a ticket.

BJP has fielded three retired IAS officers Kh. Raghumani Singh, Yengkhom Surchandra Singh and Dinganglung Gangmei (Dipu) who has taken VRS recently. Currently, the NDA, led by the BJP, is in majority in the assembly. This includes 30 BJP MLAs and three MLAs from NPP and four NDF and three independents.

Manipur goes into polls in two phases-February 27 and March 3 for polling on 60 Assembly seats. Results will be announced on March 10.

Also Read | Manipur Elections 2022: BJP releases names of all 60 candidates, CM Biren Singh to contest from Heingang

Also Read | Assembly Election 2022: Congress stitches pre-poll alliance with five other parties in Manipur