Manipur Election Results 2022: CM N Biren Singh wins by over 17,000 votes from Heingang seat

Manipur Election Results 2022: CM N Biren Singh wins from Heingang seat.

Manipur Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh defeated his Congress rival Pangeijam Saratchandra Singh from the Heingang assembly constituency by a margin of over 17,000 votes, reported news agency ANI.

As per latest Election Commission of India (ECI) data, Congress and National People's Party (NPP) won three and two seats each respectively. Two Independent candidate have also secured victory.

The BJP was leading in 12 seats, while the JD (U) was ahead in four seats and the Congress in one.

Naga People's Front (NPF) was leading in four constituencies and the NPP in four seats. The Kuki People's Alliance was ahead in one seat, while Independent candidate was leading in one constituency.

Counting of votes for 60 assembly seats in Manipur began at 8:00 am on Thursday under tight security and strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

The BJP had formed the government in Manipur in 2017 despite having just 21 seats, joining hands with the two local parties- the NPP and NPF. The saffron party’s own strength later increased to 28.

(With agencies inputs)

