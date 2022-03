Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Assembly Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates

Assembly Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes for assembly election in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur is taking place today. Most exit polls have predicted a win for BJP in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur. In Punjab, exit polls have shown Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead but Congress is not too far. As counting of votes is underway, follow live updates here.