Patiala Election Result 2022 Live News: Captain Amarinder Singh trails

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Patiala Election Result 2022 Live News: Amarinder Singh in fray

Former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh is trailing from home-turf Patiala. He is contesting against Aam Aadmi Party's Ajit Pal Singh Kohli.

The Congress has fielded Vishnu Sharma, a former comrade of Captain Amarinder Singh. Vishnu served as Patiala Mayor when Captain Amarinder Singh was the chief minister between 2002 and 2007.

ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2022 LIVE

Notably, Amarinder was unseated by the Congress last year from the post of chief minister following a bitter feud with Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Amarinder formed Punjab Lok Congress and resigning from the Congress. His party joined the ranks with the BJP, which used to be a junior partner during its previous alliance with the SAD.

Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh had earlier exuded confidence that the people of Punjab will deliver a positive verdict in favour of his party's alliance with the BJP and SAD (Sanyukt).

Singh, also known as the Maharaja of Patiala, won the seat four times -- 2002, 2007, 2012 and 2017. His wife Preneet Kaur won it in 2014 after Capt Amarinder Singh won the Patiala Lok Sabha seat, defeating BJP veteran Arun Jaitley by a margin of more than 102,000 votes.