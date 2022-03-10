Kanpur Cantt Election Result 2022 LIVE: BJP's Raghunandan Bhadauria vs SP's Mohd Hassan Rumi

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Kanpur election result 2022 LIVE

Kanpur Cantt election result 2022 live updates: The counting of votes is underway in Kanpur Cantt seat. Here the key contest is between BJP's Raghunandan Bhadauria, Samajwadi Party's Mohd Hassan Rumi, Congress' Sohail Akhtar Ansari, BSP's Ashish Shukla and AAP's Rashid Jamal. ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2022L FULL COVERAGE

Voting in Kanpur cantt was held in the third phase on February 20.

In 2017 elections, Sohail Akhtar Ansari of the Congress won this seat by defeating BJP's Raghunandan Singh Bhadauria with a margin of 9364 votes.

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections were held in 7 phases between February 10 - March 7. In 2017, BJP registered a landslide victory, winning over 300 seats.