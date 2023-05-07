Follow us on Image Source : PTI Karnataka Opinion Poll: Are people satisfied with CM Basavaraj Bommai's performance

Karnataka Opinion Poll: Ahead of the May 10 assembly elections in Karnataka, India TV-CNX conducted an opinion poll to gauge the mood of the voters in the poll-bound state. Around 46 per cent of the respondents are of the view that they were not satisfied with the performance of CM Bommai, 26 per cent have an opinion that his performance was satisfactory while 28 per cent felt that his performance was excellent.

Will Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra impact Karnataka elections

According to India TV-CNX Opinion Poll, 46 per cent of the respondents feel that Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra may have an impact in the Karnataka elections, 44 per cent felt that it won't have any impact while 10 per cent didn't have any opinion, according to India TV-CNX opinion poll survey.

The stage is set in Karnataka as it goes for assembly elections 2023 on May 10. With just three days left for the polls, India TV-CNX has conducted an opinion poll to gauge the mood of the voters in the poll-bound state. Stay tuned for all the updates.

India TV-CNX conducted the survey between May 1 and May 6. The opinion poll has a sample size of 11,200 with respondents from 112 constituencies. Out of this, 5,620 were male respondents and 5,580 were female.

The high-voltage campaigning for the Karnataka Assembly elections is underway with many stalwarts, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah eying to retain power. On the other hand, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and others are giving their 100 per cent to restrict BJP and make a comeback in the coastal state.

The election of 224 assembly constituencies in Karnataka will be held on May 10 and the counting of votes will be declared on May 13. The polling in 224 assembly seats will be held in a single phase. The term of the current Karnataka Legislative Assembly will end on May 24.

