Karnataka Opinion Poll: Will 4 per cent Muslim quota issue impact BJP's prospects

Karnataka Elections 2023: The BJP-led government under the leadership of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai scrapped the 4 per cent Muslim reservation in the state and divided it equally between Lingayat and Vokkaliga communities. So whether the decision to do away with the 4 per cent Muslim quota for Muslims will impact BJP's prospects. Let's take a look.

According to the India TV-CNX Opinion Poll, 54 per cent of respondents supported the Karnataka government's decision to end the Muslim reservation, 25 per cent protested against it while 21 pe cent didn't have any opinion.

All the respondents were non-Muslims.

India TV-CNX conducted the survey between May 1 and May 6. The opinion poll has a sample size of 11,200 with respondents from 112 constituencies. Out of this, 5,620 were male respondents and 5,580 female.

Karnataka is set to go for assembly polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.

