Karnataka Opinion Poll: Greater Bengaluru region may see neck-and-neck fight between BJP and Congress

Karnataka Opinion Poll: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may get 15 seats in the Greater Bengaluru region, 4 more than in 2018, the Congress may also get 15 seats (2 less than in 2018), and Janata Dal-Secular - JD(S) may win two seats, a loss of two from previous elections, according to the India TV-CNX opinion poll. The region has a total of 32 seats.

Karnataka is set to go for assembly elections on May 10 and the counting of votes is scheduled for May 13.

Will PM Modi's aggressive campaign make a difference?

According to India TV-CNX Opinion Poll, 35 per cent of the respondents believe that PM Modi's aggressive campaign will make a difference in the forthcoming election, 21 per cent feel that it will make little impact, while 30 per cent are of view that it won't make any difference.

India TV-CNX conducted the survey between May 1 and May 6. The opinion poll has a sample size of 11,200 with respondents from 112 constituencies. Out of this, 5,620 were male respondents and 5,580 female.

