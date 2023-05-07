Karnataka Opinion Poll: Can BJP retain power or will Congress make a comeback | LIVE

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representational image

Karnataka Opinion Poll 2023: A high voltage campaign in the poll-bound state of Karnataka is underway as all political parties are trying their best to lure votes ahead of the May 10 assembly elections. Star campaigners from various parties including PM Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Mallikarjun Kharge, DK Shivakumar, HD Kumaraswamy among others have addressed various public gatherings to make voters aware of their manifestos and promises. With just three days left for the elections, India TV-CNX have conducted an opinion poll to gauge the mood of the voters in the high-stakes election battle and see which party is having an edge as the southern state goes to polls. Stay tuned for all the latest updates.