Karnataka Opinion Poll: Can BJP retain power or will Congress make a comeback | LIVE

Sunday, May 07, 2023
     
Live tv
With just three days left for the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023, India TV has conducted an opinion poll to gauge the mood of the voters in the high-stakes election battle. Stay tuned for all the latest updates.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: May 07, 2023 16:31 IST
Karnataka Opinion Poll 2023: A high voltage campaign in the poll-bound state of Karnataka is underway as all political parties are trying their best to lure votes ahead of the May 10 assembly elections. Star campaigners from various parties including PM Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Mallikarjun Kharge, DK Shivakumar, HD Kumaraswamy among others have addressed various public gatherings to make voters aware of their manifestos and promises. With just three days left for the elections, India TV-CNX have conducted an opinion poll to gauge the mood of the voters in the high-stakes election battle and see which party is having an edge as the southern state goes to polls. Stay tuned for all the latest updates.

  • May 07, 2023 4:30 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Will Congress suffer damage after it promised to ban Bajrang Dal?

    According to the India TV-CNX opinion poll, 29 per cent of the respondents feel that Congress may face a heavy loss after it promised to ban Bajrang Dal in its manifesto, 41 per cent are of the view that it may face some loss, 24 per cent said that it may not face any loss while 6 per cent didn't have any opinion.

  • May 07, 2023 4:23 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Will PM Modi's aggressive campaign make a difference?

    According to India TV-CNX Opinion Poll, 35 per cent of the respondents believe that PM Modi's aggressive campaign will make a difference in the forthcoming election, 21 per cent feel that it will make little impact, while 30 per cent are of view that it won't make any difference.

     

  • May 07, 2023 4:20 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Survey conducted between May 1 and May 6

    India TV-CNX conducted the survey between May 1 and May 6. The opinion poll has a sample size of 11,200 with respondents from 112 constituencies. Out of this, 5,620 were male respondents and 5,580 female.

  • May 07, 2023 4:10 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Karnataka is set to go for assembly polls on May 10

    The stage is set in Karnataka as it goes for assembly elections 2023 on May 10. With just three days left for the polls, India TV-CNX have conducted an opinion poll to gauge the mood of the voters in the poll-bound state. Stay tuned for all the updates.

