PM Modi praises retiring Rajya Sabha members, says 'There is no full stop in politics'

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded the contributions of retiring members in the Rajya Sabha, highlighting their role in strengthening parliamentary traditions and democratic values. Speaking during the farewell session, the Prime Minister said that the Upper House is a continuous institution where experience and wisdom remain invaluable. Addressing the members, PM Modi remarked, "There is no full stop in politics," stressing that the journey of public service continues beyond formal tenures. He also emphasised the importance of learning from veteran leaders, stating that younger members should draw inspiration and guidance from experienced parliamentarians.

Speaking further, PM Modi said discussions take place in the House on various issues and each member has a unique role in them. "In such moments, a sense of mutual respect rises above party lines. I want to tell the leaders who are leaving the House after completing their tenure that there is no end in politics," he said. The PM also reiterated that politics is a continuous journey where contributions extend beyond formal tenures.

Praise for senior leaders' lifelong contributions

The Prime Minister referred to veteran leaders such as HD Deve Gowda, Mallikarjun Kharge and Sharad Pawar, noting that they have devoted a significant part of their lives to parliamentary service. "Even after such long experience, all new MPs should learn from them. Coming to the House with dedication and fulfilling responsibilities towards society are inspiring qualities that senior leaders demonstrate. I appreciate their contribution," he added.

Lauds Deputy Chairman Harivansh's Conduct

PM Modi also praised Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh for his calm and balanced approach in conducting proceedings. "Harivansh ji got the opportunity to shoulder responsibilities in the House for a long time. He is not only skilled with the pen but also hardworking. He has travelled across the country and carried out his duties diligently," he added. The Prime Minister concluded by encouraging members to uphold the dignity of Parliament and draw inspiration from experienced leaders, stressing that their guidance remains crucial for strengthening democratic traditions.

PM Modi on declining humour in the House

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remarked that the House was once known for its lively humour and satire, though such moments now seem to be declining. He then praised Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale, calling him "evergreen", and said that even though Athawale is leaving, his presence will continue to be felt as he kept bringing humour and satire in abundance.

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