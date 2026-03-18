Dhurandhar The Revenge: Full list of CBFC cuts implemented by Aditya Dhar

New Delhi:

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge will release with paid previews today, March 18, a day ahead of its official release date on March 19. For those unversed, they went through the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) protocol just a day before its March 18 premiere. The film has been granted an A certificate, but not without changes. As per the official list, about 1 minute and 34 seconds of visuals have been removed, along with several other modifications.

The board has also issued 21 suggestions in total, all of which have been implemented by the makers. These include adding disclaimers for "disturbing content" and advising viewer discretion, signalling the film’s intense tone right from the start.

Dhurandhar The Revenge: What are the cuts advised by CBFC?

In its detailed list of changes, the film board has directed makers to mute abusive language and tone down violent visuals. This includes scenes involving “abusive words", “hitting the head with hammer", “beheading and kicking", “hitting the head with cement blocks" and “smashing the eye". The makers were also asked to replace certain words, though these were not specified in the certificate.

There are a few technical corrections as well. The team has been told to fix the dates of demonetisation in subtitles. Reportedly, director Aditya Dhar and his team have submitted an official permission letter for the use of Prime Minister references and certain news footage in the film.

Dhurandhar The Revenge: What is the final duration of the film?

The censor board has further asked for subtitles to be added to some visuals and songs. The end credits have been shortened by about a minute. After all the changes, the final runtime now stands at 3 hours and 49 minutes, which makes it 14 minutes longer than the first film.

How much did Dhurandhar earn?

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar earned approximately Rs 1300 crore worldwide. The film is currently streaming on Netflix. Those who want to refresh their memory of the film, can stream it before watching its sequel.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is already witnessing a great response in early sales. The film is nearing Rs 150 crore globally in pre-sales for premieres and Day 1 one. With the wider release scheduled for March 19, the numbers are expected to climb further over the weekend.

The film will release in five languages and features Ranveer Singh alongside R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and Sara Arjun. The storyline will follow the shift of Ranveer's character Jaskirat Singh Rangi and what went into the making of Hamza Ali Mazari.

Also read: Dhurandhar The Revenge Paid Preview LIVE: From CBFC cuts to ticket prices, all about the film's early buzz