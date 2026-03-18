Assam assembly elections 2026: AAP announces second list of candidates | Check names

Guwahati:

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday (March 18) announced its second list of six candidates for the Assam assembly elections to be held on April 9. The party has fielded Ranu Mai Teronpi from Barhampur constituency, Biresh Difoesa from Diphu, and Pranab Priyangshu Dutta from Jorhat.

Among other candidates named on the list, issued by AAP state prabhari Rajesh Sarma, are Saynul Haque (North Karimganj), Elvin Baruah (Palashbari), and Ballav Patra (Dispur).

AAP first list

AAP on Sunday announced its first list of 14 candidates. State vice-president Anurupa Dekaraja will contest from the Guwahati Central seat and Renuka Timungpi from Bokajan.

Among other candidates named on the list, issued by AAP state prabhari Rajesh Sarma, are Achyut Das (Naoboicha), Tapan Gogoi (Sivasagar), Zahidul Islam Khan (Chenga), Ranjeet Boro (Nadua), Pallav Saikia (Titabor) and Jinna Amir Hussain (East Goalpara). The AAP, which is yet to open its account in the Assam assembly, will be contesting the polls here without an alliance with any other opposition party.

AAP to go solo in Assam

The AAP, which has yet to secure a seat in the Assam Assembly, will contest the upcoming elections independently, without forming any alliance with other opposition parties.

In the 126-member Assembly, the ruling BJP holds 64 seats. Its allies include the AGP with nine MLAs, the UPPL with seven, and the BPF with three members. On the opposition side, the Congress has 26 MLAs, the AIUDF holds 15 seats, and the CPI(M) has one legislator, along with one Independent MLA.

As per the Election Commission, the election will be held on April 9, and the result will be announced on May 4.

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