Karnataka Elections 2023: 'Will ensure state is freed from clutches of...', says Rahul Gandhi

Karnataka Elections 2023: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today (April 16) said that his party would ensure that Karnataka is freed from the clutches of the "40 per cent-commission government" of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In a Facebook post, Rahul said, "Basavanna-ji's teachings of love, humility and compassion are deeply ingrained in every Kannadiga's DNA and has left a lasting impression on all of us who walked for the better future of India during the Bharat Jodo Yatra."

"The BJP is exploiting the vast potential of the people of the state for its own gain. We will ensure Karnataka is freed from the clutches of the 40 per cent Commission BJP Sarkara. Can't wait to be back today, to listen, learn and formulate a new vision of governance together with the people of the state. Congress Baralide, Pragati Taralide," Rahul added.

Last month, Former Karnataka chief minister and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa said the BJP will get an absolute majority in Karnataka assembly elections, adding that the Congress was making false allegations as they are corrupt.

Addressing a press briefing, Yediyurappa said, "We will come back to power under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Congress is corrupt, which is why they're making false allegations of 40% commission and others. Such allegations will not be able to sway the voters' minds."

"Only the BJP has leaders like PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, who are welcomed by the people of Karnataka in huge numbers. I am 100 per cent sure that the BJP will win Karnataka again with a clear majority," he said. With less than a month to go for Karnataka Assembly polls, the Congress on Saturday released its third list of 43 candidates.

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah was not named from the Kolar constituency, with the grand old party, instead, fielding Kothur G Manjunath.The Congress declared 124 candidates in its first list and another 42 in the second list for the May 10 elections. The counting of votes for the Karnataka Assembly will take place on May 13.

