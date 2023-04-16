Follow us on Image Source : ANI. Karnataka Elections 2023: Former CM Jagadish Shettar resigns from BJP, says, 'I don't know why party denied me ticket'.

Karnataka Elections 2023: Karnataka BJP MLA Jagadish Shettar on Saturday (April 15) said that he is unaware of the reasons for not getting a ticket by the BJP in the upcoming elections in Karnataka.

While speaking to media, Jagadish Shettar said, "I am the senior member of the party, I am denied a ticket and I don't know what are the reasons for it. I do not want any ministry. I will work as MLA to serve my constituency. I don't even know what is the reason behind not giving me a ticket".

On Saturday late at night BJP leader Jagadish Shettar announced that he will resign from the party on Sunday (April 16).

"There is a conspiracy against me, I will tell everything after resigning," Jagadish Shettar told media. Jagadish Shettar also mentioned that he conveyed his message to fight in the upcoming elections but BJP was not taking any decision in this regard. "I want to contest an MLA election. Party told me that they will communicate with high command but now the situation has been delayed. Tomorrow, I will meet the speaker and submit my resignation from the MLA post," he said.

He further stated that after submitting his resignation to the party a decision he will take a decision on how to fight in the upcoming elections.

Future political plans of Shettar:

"Tomorrow I will decide on how I will fight elections whether independent or not time will tell. I have explained everything to the high command. They should at least explain if there is a survey about me or any report which pertains to their decision," he said.

"I am 100 per cent sure to contest assembly elections. I will take the opinion of the workers on whether to contest as a non-party or take a different decision tomorrow," he added. After being left out from the BJP's candidate lists, Shettar had issued an ultimatum to the party, saying he will consider his future political course if denied a ticket from his preferred segment. However, he later extended his ultimatum to 6:00 pm on Saturday.

The counting of votes for the Karnataka Assembly will be held on May 13. The Karnataka assembly elections will be held in a single phase on May 10, with the counting of votes scheduled on May 13.

(With agencies inputs)