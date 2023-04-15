Karnataka Elections 2023: NCP forays into assembly polls, says '4-5 sitting BJP MLAs set to join party'

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Karnataka NCP president Hari R

Karnataka Elections 2023: Ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) announced that it will contest at least 40 seats in the southern state. Speaking to the media, Hari R, the party's state president, said that four to five Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs were in touch with the NCP and are expected to join the party before the polls.

"We will fight in at least 40 seats in the upcoming elections. Four to five sitting MLAs of the BJP are in touch with us to join the party. The former mayor of Bengaluru may also join our party soon," news agency ANI quoted Hari as saying. Earlier today NCP chief Sharad Pawar held a meeting of party leaders at the party office in Mumbai.

NCP contested 14 seats in 2018

During the 2018 polls, NCP contested 14 seats in Karnataka. Recently, the Election Commission had downgraded the status of the NCP to a regional party withdrawing its national party recognition.

Notably, political parties in Karnataka including the ruling BJP, Congress and ally JD(S) are engaged in a spate of allegations and counter-allegations, with the latter attempting to corner the government over the issue of corruption.

Congress releases 3rd list of candidates

Meanwhile, the Congress party on Saturday released its third list of candidates. Notably, the party also turned down the request of senior leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to contest from the second seat - Kolar.

With the third list of 43 candidates, the party has so far announced the nominees for 209 out of total 224 seats. Earlier on March 25, the Congress party announced the first list of 124 candidates, and the second list for 42 constituencies on April 6.

Karnataka Assembly elections 2023

It should be noted here that the Election Commission of India announced the schedule of the Assembly elections in Karnataka today. The state will witness a single phase of voting on May 10, whereas, results will be declared on May 13. Notably, the term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will be ending on May 24. Speaking at the press conference, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that more than 9.17 lakh first-time voters will be participating in the upcoming elections in Karnataka.

