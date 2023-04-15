Saturday, April 15, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election
  4. Karnataka Elections 2023: Congress announces list of 61 observers to oversee poll preparations
Live now

Karnataka Elections 2023: Congress announces list of 61 observers to oversee poll preparations

Karnataka Elections 2023: Karnataka, which has 224 seats in the Assembly currently has 119 MLAs of the ruling BJP, while Congress has 75 and its ally JD(S) has 28 seats. The last date of making nominations is April 20.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk Bengaluru Updated on: April 15, 2023 9:05 IST
Karnataka Elections 2023, Karnataka Elections 2023 date, Karnataka Election news, Karnataka Election
Image Source : INDIA TV. Karnataka Elections 2023: Congress announces list of 61 poll observers to oversee preparations.

Karnataka Elections 2023: The Congress party released a list of party election observers for Bangalore City and Assembly Level Observers to oversee the Election Preparations for the Assembly Elections in Karnataka-2023. A total of 61 observers in the state have been appointed by Congress to oversee the election preparations for the upcoming elections in Karnataka. Congress President has approved the proposal for the appointment of AICC Observers for Bangalore City and AICC Assembly Level Observers to oversee the Election Preparations for the ensuing Assembly Elections in Karnataka-2023, in selective assembly segment/assigned to each of them, as follows, with immediate effect. The party has appointed 5 observers to Bangalore City from the list of 61 observers. "Congress Party observers for Bangalore City are Ex-PCC chief N. Raghuveera Reddy, Ex MRCC President Sanjay Nirupam, MP Benny Behanan, MP Karti Chidambaram, MP Jothimani," it mentioned. Karnataka, which has 224 seats in the Assembly currently has 119 MLAs of the ruling BJP, while Congress has 75 and its ally JD(S) has 28 seats. The last date of making nominations is April 20. The papers will be scrutinised on April 21 and the last date of withdrawal of candidature is April 24. Of the total 224 constituencies, 36 seats have been reserved for Scheduled Castes and 15 for Scheduled Tribes. The counting of votes is on May 13. The state has 5.24 crore voters and 58,282 polling stations.

Live updates :Karnataka Elections 2023 |

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Apr 15, 2023 8:59 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    I feel sad about Laxman Savadi: CM Basavaraj Bommai

    Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that he feels sad for former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi who left the BJP and noted that the Congress does not have candidates on 60 seats and will not benefit from "some people" it has recruited.He also said that the demand for tickets in the ruling BJP is high and that real workers do not leave the party.

  • Apr 15, 2023 8:58 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Karnataka Fisheries Minister S Angara retracts decision to quit politics

    Karnataka Fisheries Minister S Angara, who had announced his decision to quit politics after he was denied ticket to contest from Sullia assembly segment, retracted his statement on Friday saying he will campaign for BJP candidate Bhagirathi Murulya. Addressing reporters in Sullia, Angara, a six-time MLA from the constituency in Dakshina Kannada district, said his abrupt reaction was out of disillusionment after the denial of ticket. He will campaign for the party candidate in Sullia, he said. Angara also said he has changed his mind and was grateful the party for the opportunities given to him all these years. “I was given ticket to contest several times from the Sullia constituency. I have not indulged in any corruption or shown discrimination towards anyone in my political career,” Angara said. With Angara’s change of mind, two leaders of BJP in the coastal region who revolted against the party, have gone back to their home turf. Earlier, Raghupati Bhat MLA, who was denied ticket for Udupi and openly expressed his anger, had also later come forward to campaign for the new party candidate there.

  • Apr 15, 2023 8:50 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    After losing national party tag, CPI plans to fight Karnataka polls on its 'ears of corn and sickle'

    The Communist Party of India, which recently lost its national party status, will contest the Karnataka election on its 'ears of corn and sickle' symbol, party MP Binoy Viswam said Friday. The CPI was recognised as a 'national party' in 1989. It is the only political party to contest all general elections on the same electoral symbol and has maintained an uninterrupted presence in the Lok Sabha. It was the first non-Congress party to form government in any state and since then has been part of many governments. To use its poll symbol in a state where it is not a recognised party, CPI will have to seek the Election Commission's permission. "In the Karnataka election, CPI will contest on the symbol 'ears of corn and sickle' that used to be the party's election symbol ever since 1952. The CPI will strive hard to retain it," Viswam said in a tweet. The major advantage of a 'national tag' is that the party can have a common symbol across the country for its candidates thus making it easier for people to recognise it. The nomination process for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly poll began on April 13 with April 20 being the last date to file the papers.

  • Apr 15, 2023 8:38 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Congress announces list of 61 poll observers to oversee preparations

    The Congress party released a list of party election observers for Bangalore City and Assembly Level Observers to oversee the Election Preparations for the Assembly Elections in Karnataka-2023. A total of 61 observers in the state have been appointed by Congress to oversee the election preparations for the upcoming elections in Karnataka. Congress President has approved the proposal for the appointment of AICC Observers for Bangalore City and AICC Assembly Level Observers to oversee the Election Preparations for the ensuing Assembly Elections in Karnataka-2023, in selective assembly segment/assigned to each of them, as follows, with immediate effect. The party has appointed 5 observers to Bangalore City from the list of 61 observers.

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Election

Top News

Related Elections News

Latest News