Karnataka Elections 2023: Congress announces list of 61 observers to oversee poll preparations

Karnataka Elections 2023: The Congress party released a list of party election observers for Bangalore City and Assembly Level Observers to oversee the Election Preparations for the Assembly Elections in Karnataka-2023. A total of 61 observers in the state have been appointed by Congress to oversee the election preparations for the upcoming elections in Karnataka. Congress President has approved the proposal for the appointment of AICC Observers for Bangalore City and AICC Assembly Level Observers to oversee the Election Preparations for the ensuing Assembly Elections in Karnataka-2023, in selective assembly segment/assigned to each of them, as follows, with immediate effect. The party has appointed 5 observers to Bangalore City from the list of 61 observers. "Congress Party observers for Bangalore City are Ex-PCC chief N. Raghuveera Reddy, Ex MRCC President Sanjay Nirupam, MP Benny Behanan, MP Karti Chidambaram, MP Jothimani," it mentioned. Karnataka, which has 224 seats in the Assembly currently has 119 MLAs of the ruling BJP, while Congress has 75 and its ally JD(S) has 28 seats. The last date of making nominations is April 20. The papers will be scrutinised on April 21 and the last date of withdrawal of candidature is April 24. Of the total 224 constituencies, 36 seats have been reserved for Scheduled Castes and 15 for Scheduled Tribes. The counting of votes is on May 13. The state has 5.24 crore voters and 58,282 polling stations.