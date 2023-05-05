Friday, May 05, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election
  4. Karnataka Elections 2023 LIVE UPDATES: "Congress Party under clutches of SDPI...", says CM Basavaraj Bommai
Live now

Karnataka Elections 2023 LIVE UPDATES: "Congress Party under clutches of SDPI...", says CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Elections 2023 LIVE: Karnataka will witness a single phase of voting on May 10 (Wednesday), whereas, results will be declared on May 13 (Saturday). Notably, the term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will be ending on May 24.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Bengaluru Updated on: May 05, 2023 7:20 IST
Karnataka Election news, Karnataka Election results, Karnataka Election date 2023, Karnataka Electio
Image Source : INDIA TV. Karnataka Elections 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Congress Party under clutches of SDPI, PFI, says CM Basavaraj Bommai.

Karnataka Elections 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Hitting out at the grand old party, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the Congress is in the clutches of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Popular Front of India (PFI) and it cannot come out of it. Accusing the Congress of doing appeasement politics, he said that when BJP speaks against the SDPI and PFI the leaders of the grand old party are disturbed. "Congress Party is behaving in a manner that will hurt the sentiments of others, and also succumb to their pressure. If the BJP spoke against the SDPI and PFI, the Congress leaders are disturbed. This indicates how the grand old party is doing appeasement politics," said Bommai. He further alleged that the two organisations became strong during the Congress rule. "Those two organisations became strong during the Congress regime. If the SDPI was the 'B'team of the BJP why they would have banned it? Congress is making such an allegation to cover its mistake," he said. Karnataka will witness a single phase of voting on May 10 (Wednesday), whereas, results will be declared on May 13 (Saturday). Notably, the term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will be ending on May 24. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that more than 9.17 lakh first-time voters will be participating in the upcoming elections in Karnataka.

Live updates :Karnataka Elections 2023

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • May 05, 2023 7:20 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Over Rs 4.5 crore unaccounted cash seized in poll-bound Karnataka

    Unaccounted cash to the tune of over Rs 4.5 crore was seized from a villa in Bangarpet Taluk in poll-bound Karnataka, police said. Acting on a tip-off, the police raided a car belonging to a realtor, in which cash was found in gunny bags. Upon searching the village, more cash was recovered. The money was meant to be distributed among voters for the May 10 assembly elections. Ever since the model code of conduct came into force in the state on March 29, seizure worth Rs 331 crore has been made, which includes Rs 117 crore cash, Rs 85.53 crore worth gold and Rs 78.71 crore worth liquor.

     

  • May 05, 2023 7:17 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Fishermen community in Uttara Kannada express gratitude to Fisheries Ministry | VIDEO

     

  • May 05, 2023 7:16 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Save dignity of my post, bring Congress to power in Karnataka: Mallikarjun Kharge

    Congress President Mallikarjuna Kharge on Thursday made an emotional appeal to the people of Karnataka saying that he belonged to the state and he should be supported like Prime Minister Narendra Modi is supported in Gujarat. Addressing a huge public rally in Raichur, he said: "I went to Gujarat. There PM Modi used to claim that he is 'bhoomi putra' (son of the soil) of Gujarat during election campaigns. Today I am saying I am the son of the soil here. This is my birth place. I am telling PM Modi that this is my district. I have been elected from here for 50 years." "Today I am in the position of Congress President. Sonia Gandhi and other top leaders have chosen me for the post. This post of AICC President is not available to all. (Mahatma) Gandhi, (Pandit Jawaharlal) Nehru, (Sardar Vallabhbhai) Patel and Maulana Azad were in this position.

  • May 05, 2023 7:16 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Rs 4,04,94,500 unaccounted cash seized from house, car in Zion Hills

  • May 05, 2023 6:59 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Banning Bajrang Dal impossible: BS Yediyurappa

    The row over Congress' poll promise to ban Bajrang Dal continued in Karnataka on Thursday with the grand old party and the ruling BJP remaining in confrontational mode. Former Chief Minister and BJP Central Parliamentary Committee member B.S. Yediyurappa said that it is "impossible to ban Bajrang Dal". Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar claimed that the Bajrang Dal was created in the name of god and its activists are now indulging in "moral policing". "Once the Congress comes to power, we will take up the development of the birthplace of lord Hanuman. Anjanadri Development Board will be established for the purpose. We have only said that legal action will be initiated if anyone makes organisations in the name of the god and tries to create unrest and disturb peace," the Congress leader said. Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Shivakumar maintained that he is also a devotee of lord Hanuman. Commenting on whether the party had suffered a setback because of Bajrang Dal ban row, he said: "There is difference between god Hanuman and Bajrang Dal. Bajrang Dal is an organisation... If someone is named after lord Hanuman, he will not become a god."

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Election

Top News

Related Elections News

Latest News