Karnataka Elections 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Congress Party under clutches of SDPI, PFI, says CM Basavaraj Bommai.

Karnataka Elections 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Hitting out at the grand old party, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the Congress is in the clutches of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Popular Front of India (PFI) and it cannot come out of it. Accusing the Congress of doing appeasement politics, he said that when BJP speaks against the SDPI and PFI the leaders of the grand old party are disturbed. "Congress Party is behaving in a manner that will hurt the sentiments of others, and also succumb to their pressure. If the BJP spoke against the SDPI and PFI, the Congress leaders are disturbed. This indicates how the grand old party is doing appeasement politics," said Bommai. He further alleged that the two organisations became strong during the Congress rule. "Those two organisations became strong during the Congress regime. If the SDPI was the 'B'team of the BJP why they would have banned it? Congress is making such an allegation to cover its mistake," he said. Karnataka will witness a single phase of voting on May 10 (Wednesday), whereas, results will be declared on May 13 (Saturday). Notably, the term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will be ending on May 24. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that more than 9.17 lakh first-time voters will be participating in the upcoming elections in Karnataka.